© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Examining How Vaccination Mandates Infringe On Individual Rights In America, And What One Attorney Is Doing To Lead The Charge Against It
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • March 10, 2022
Joining us once again is Greg Glaser, a health freedom lawyer in California who is dedicated to the preservation of constitutional rights, especially in the wake of COVID vaccination issues.
Today, Greg Glaser discusses the topic of vaccination skepticism as well as the “Nice Act”, which is a federal bill that he helped write which seeks to prevent mandatory vaccinations across the country for all vaccines. This bill is aimed to defend his mission of supporting America's health freedom rights in the vaccination sphere. Glaser believes if this bill passes, it could wipe out mandatory vaccinations overnight.
Tune in now to learn more about:
How the vaccination program as a whole has caused untold damage to the public.
The difference of health in vaccinated vs unvaccinated people.
How censorship is being used to control the vaccination narrative.
How mainstream media influence is fading away as their credibility crumbles.
It seems that as new vaccine data continues to be exposed, the public may be developing a renewed sense of healthy skepticism. Perhaps as people wake up, the corruption that has been buried by money will be exposed.
Learn about the importance of vaccination autonomy in this enlightening discussion with Greg Glaser.
To find out more about Greg Glaser and his work on the Nice Act bill, visit niceact.org
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/38oMlMr
Today, Greg Glaser discusses the topic of vaccination skepticism as well as the “Nice Act”, which is a federal bill that he helped write which seeks to prevent mandatory vaccinations across the country for all vaccines. This bill is aimed to defend his mission of supporting America's health freedom rights in the vaccination sphere. Glaser believes if this bill passes, it could wipe out mandatory vaccinations overnight.
Tune in now to learn more about:
How the vaccination program as a whole has caused untold damage to the public.
The difference of health in vaccinated vs unvaccinated people.
How censorship is being used to control the vaccination narrative.
How mainstream media influence is fading away as their credibility crumbles.
It seems that as new vaccine data continues to be exposed, the public may be developing a renewed sense of healthy skepticism. Perhaps as people wake up, the corruption that has been buried by money will be exposed.
Learn about the importance of vaccination autonomy in this enlightening discussion with Greg Glaser.
To find out more about Greg Glaser and his work on the Nice Act bill, visit niceact.org
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/38oMlMr
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.