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VAERS Drop as of 10-15-2021.... EVEN MORE BABIES being KILLED by the FINAL Solutions for Injection!
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134 views • October 22, 2021
Links:
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/covid-reports/1784945
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/covid-reports/1786081
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/covid-reports/1784367
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/covid-reports/1783871
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/covid-reports/1782154
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/covid-reports/1776028
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/covid-reports/1773319
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/covid-reports/1773259
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/covid-reports/1784945
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/covid-reports/1786081
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/covid-reports/1784367
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/covid-reports/1783871
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/covid-reports/1782154
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/covid-reports/1776028
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/covid-reports/1773319
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/covid-reports/1773259
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