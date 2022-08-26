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NWO fallen angel elites' clone avatar bodies made from fallen angel & human DNA to breed nephilims
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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79 views • August 26, 2022

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2022). The fallen angel incarnate avatar bodies made from higher dimensional angelic genes of fallen angels and human children's DNA adrenochrome blood, in order to make it possible to mate with human New Age “alien contactee” “ascended masters contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling occultist witches to birth nephilim children, are being cloned in laboratories. The fallen angels enter into these bodies, which grow up to adulthood in a matter of a few months. They are startled by the tremendous range of emotions of the human body so they have autism as children. However, when they become adults after a few months, they become crazy wild partier LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick genocidal psychopathic COVID19 fake Coronavirus biochemical weapon human extermination vaccine maniacs, although in their front life they appear as “more higher evolved spiritually more mature fake aliens” black nobility families and Hollywood celebrities and fashion designers and artists and World Economic Forum executive chairmen Klaus Schwab and Microsoft CEO Bill Gates (Umbrella COVID19 vaccine company chief scientist) and Global Ethics Foundation & World Council of Religions ascended masters and Pleiadian incarnate avatars like Tom Cruise (Richard Bay, Umbrella COVID19 vaccine company CEO) and Cara Delivingne (Cara Sandman, Mobius CEO) and Vanessa Kirby (Heather Shaw of the black nobility family Shaw House, ruler of all commonwealth nations) and Taylor Swift (Janet Shaw of the black nobility family Shaw House, sister of Heather Shaw) and Kevin Spacey (Paul Serene, Monarch Solutions company CEO), etc. The fallen angel incarnate avatars like Tom Cruise and Vanessa Kirby are using Pleiadian lichten soldaten Nazi uberman super soldier bodies that are not human flesh but are android bodies which are millions of more years advanced. Their blood vessels are like optic fibers, and their flesh are synthetic that regenerate immediately after injury because they are vampires, and they are able to bend space & time around them so these vampires “the living dead” fallen angels can move at lightning speeds. These vampires feed on the life force energy of humans or the blood of humans that have life force in them in order to survive since they are cut off from God’s life force energy, because the Bible says that the life is in the blood. The “Avatar” movie’s bodies that these fallen angel devils are using are not these uberman android bodies, but they are human gene & fallen angel gene organic hybrid clone body avatars made from real flesh and blood, which are used to breed nephilim children with human women. The fallen angels’ spirits can move in and out of these bodies like a body suit. It is because when these ascended master fallen angel devils shapeshift into holographic human physical bodies, it takes up a lot of energy for them, and they cannot maintain that human physical forms for very long.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


Tags:


#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
christjesusvaccinechristiandonald trumpjoe bidenbible prophecyelection fraudcoronaviruscovid-19
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