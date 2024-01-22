Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rainbow Clouds January 21.24 -- PORTUGAL
channel image
Alex Hammer
4454 Subscribers
93 views
Published 18 hours ago

Coimbra Portugal


If you want to make a donation:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/carlosskywatcherPT?..

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/carlosttvieira


If you want to send me a gift:

Home Address - Carlos Vieira- Rua Do Brejo n2. 3000-082. Coimbra Portugal


Daily dissemination channel and description of the sky over Coimbra, Portugal. Strange events, sunrise or sunset, adverse climacteric issues, Chem trails and their influences on climate change and human. The moon and stars planets. UFOs etc ...


https://youtube.com/@mondayclubrecord... _Music Links


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4


Mike Decker

3DogGunnit

https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos

To Those Who Will Listen

https://www.youtube.com/@ToThoseWhoWillListen/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

CARLOS SKY WATCHER PORTUGAL

https://www.youtube.com/@carlosskywatcher/videos

Keywords
vaccinescensorshipchemtrailsbiblegmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesagenda 21dewgeo-engineeringtranshumanismbunker fuelthe great resetnexradsc-ovid hoaxmanufactured fires

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket