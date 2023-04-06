5 reasons the Trump case judge should RECUSE himself NOW

Glenn Beck
Apr 5, 2023
There’s good reason why President Trump recently said that the judge overseeing his case, New York Supreme Court Justice Judge Juan Merchan, ‘hates me.’ In fact, there are at least 5 good reasons why this judge should recuse himself IMMEDIATELY thanks to a potential conflict of interest. In this clip, Glenn provides those reasons and he explains why he believes this judge represents a ‘clear partisan [and] political move.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPrg2XvwXZA
