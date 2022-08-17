150,000 Tourists Are Stranded in Hainan Epidemic

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https://gnews.org/post/p18lr3086
08/14/2022 Sanli News Reports: 150,000 tourists are stranded by the epidemic in Hainan. The official finally apologizes. In Shanghai, a bucket is used as a toilet for all passengers in a bus, who become furious about being treated as second-class citizens. Mutant strain ravages Tibet and Dunhuang, Gansu adopts “static management”