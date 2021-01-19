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Henry Ford Quotes
SubconsciousQuotes
SubconsciousQuotes
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48 views • January 19, 2021
Henry Ford was the founder of the Ford Motor Company. The creator of the famous Model T automobile. A strong advocate of the American Industrial system and assembly-line efficiency. Not just a businessman, but a prolific inventor and philanthropist. His life is a literal documentary on American Success! For further reading, I recommend Henry Ford's biography or visit the Henry Ford Museum. Henry Ford was proceeded by his son Henry Ford 2.

Animated by: Mayumi Silva
Narrated by: David Dolynny

https://www.subconsciousquotes.com/authors/henry-ford/

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bq_F324q6r0
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