Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Spiritual or Carnal?
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
57 Subscribers
1 view
Published 19 hours ago

February 14th, 2021

Pastor Dean Odle gives an important preaching on the power of the Holy Spirit and what it means to crucify the flesh and be led by the Spirit.

"There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit." Romans 8:1

Keywords
holy spiritobediencedean odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket