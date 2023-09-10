French President & Globalist WEF Puppet Macron is booed by an entire stadium of people.

Macron is booed by an entire stadium of people. His popularity is at rock bottom as people wake to the fact he serves his German Chairman Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum and not the French People. #France #WEF2030Agenda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.