French President & Globalist WEF Puppet Macron is booed by an entire stadium of people.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2121 Subscribers
173 views
Published 14 hours ago

Macron is booed by an entire stadium of people. His popularity is at rock bottom as people wake to the fact he serves his German Chairman Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum and not the French People. #France #WEF2030Agenda

Keywords
macronagenda 2030francefrench presidentwefrock bottom

