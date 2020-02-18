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Bloomberg overgeneralizing black community: Herman Cain
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16 views • February 18, 2020
The New Voice CEO and former presidential candidate Herman Cain discusses former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg’s comments about minorities in the workplace and the black community's support for President Trump as well as economic growth during his presidency.
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