© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BASES2020 Michael Shrimpton The Covid Emergency
Follow
1
Share
Report
44 views • February 22, 2022
Michael Shrimpton, an expert on the secret German intelligence Agency, The DVD, based in Frankfurt, (reference his book SpyHunter).
Here he gives a calming narrative during the first summer of the crisis, and insights into what is behind it..Officially and UN-officially
Here he gives a calming narrative during the first summer of the crisis, and insights into what is behind it..Officially and UN-officially
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.