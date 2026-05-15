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RT News - May 15 2026 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
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May 15, 2026

rt.com



An ancient theory warning how conflicts start is brought up by Xi Jinping amid Trump's visit to China. Amid the pomp and circumstance in Beijing no major breakthroughs are made, while the American President remains tight lipped over the all important Taiwan question. Co-operation across industries is on the agenda as ties between Russia and India are discussed at the BRICS foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi. While Israelis celebrate Flag day and mark the capture of East Jerusalem during the Six-day war, Palestinians commemorate the Nakba, as the solemn memory of a million displaced 78 years ago continues in modern times, from Gaza to the West Bank.


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