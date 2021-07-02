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Fraudulent labeling: Agenda 2030 – the way the UN is dragging the world into the abyss
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31 views • July 02, 2021
With its agenda 2030, the UN is, quote: “determined to liberate mankind from the tyranny of poverty and need and to heal our planet” unquote. But is this really so? If you take a close look at their goals, you will find a completely different picture…
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