X22 REPORT Ep. 2934b - Official Secrets Ready to be Revealed, [DS] Moves to Blackout the Information

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2934b - Nov 25, 2022
Official Secrets Ready To Be Revealed, [DS] Moves To Blackout The Information
The [DS] are now reacting to everything, they are panicking over Twitter. They have lost control of the blocking system and the EM is about to reveal the truth. The people that were banned are now about to come back online. The [DS] in the end will only have one choice, a communication blackout because official secrets are about to be revealed. The [DS] never thought that the secrets would see the light of day. Trump is pushing freedom.
