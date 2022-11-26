Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2934b - Official Secrets Ready to be Revealed, [DS] Moves to Blackout the Information
GalacticStorm
Published Saturday |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2934b - Nov 25, 2022

Official Secrets Ready To Be Revealed, [DS] Moves To Blackout The Information

The [DS] are now reacting to everything, they are panicking over Twitter. They have lost control of the blocking system and the EM is about to reveal the truth. The people that were banned are now about to come back online. The [DS] in the end will only have one choice, a communication blackout because official secrets are about to be revealed. The [DS] never thought that the secrets would see the light of day. Trump is  pushing freedom. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.



Keywords
censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin

