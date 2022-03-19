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The Sluggard Goes Hungry - Proverbs 19:24 (NIV)
24 A sluggard buries his hand in the dish;
he will not even bring it back to his mouth!
Proverbs Club Commentary
It is a slight exaggeration,
but an idler is too lazy to even feed himself.
https://pc1.tiny.us/tk8pr9ax
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