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"Find the Courage to End the War"
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71 views • March 11, 2022
Students Urge Zelensky to "Find the Courage to End the War".
Students of the Faculty of Management and Politics at MGIMO turned to Zelensky to “do what the people of Russia and Ukraine expect from him.” The students noted that the fate of tens of millions of Ukrainian citizens depends on Zelensky’s decisions, these people are connected with Russia by a thousand-year history, and this is one people.
Students of the Faculty of Management and Politics at MGIMO turned to Zelensky to “do what the people of Russia and Ukraine expect from him.” The students noted that the fate of tens of millions of Ukrainian citizens depends on Zelensky’s decisions, these people are connected with Russia by a thousand-year history, and this is one people.
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