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ITS TIME TO ROLL!! (Are you ready)
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300 views • January 19, 2022
Truckers on both sides of the border are taking a stand against the unjust vaccine mandates that prevent them from keeping us stocked with food and everyday needs
SOON THE STORE SHELVES WILL BE EMPTY!! STOCK UP!!
SOON THE STORE SHELVES WILL BE EMPTY!! STOCK UP!!
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