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Covid-19 Documentaries Series: Plandemic_II - Doctor Judy Mikovits's follow up interview
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355 views • March 05, 2021
Original: https://plandemicseries.com/
We sat down with Dr. Mikovits for a second time to hear her response to the impact of part one and to further disclose details of her story.
We sat down with Dr. Mikovits for a second time to hear her response to the impact of part one and to further disclose details of her story.
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