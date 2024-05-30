Create New Account
Family Visits Mother in Khan Younis Living In Area Destroyed by Sick Sadistic IDF Troops Having Fun
Family Visits Mother in Khan Younis Living In Area Destroyed by Sick Sadistic IDF Troops Having Fun

crochet mina life

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKcEcduwjUo&t


الله نجانا في رفح بأعجوبة😢 رحت زرت امي بعد ما اتفرقنا في النزوح 😔روحت قلبي مكسور💔شوفوا شو صار معنا


God miraculously saved us in Rafah. I went to visit my mother after we were separated in displacement. I left heartbroken. Look what happened to us.

Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

