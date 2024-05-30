Family Visits Mother in Khan Younis Living In Area Destroyed by Sick Sadistic IDF Troops Having Fun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKcEcduwjUo&t
الله نجانا في رفح بأعجوبة😢 رحت زرت امي بعد ما اتفرقنا في النزوح 😔روحت قلبي مكسور💔شوفوا شو صار معنا
God miraculously saved us in Rafah. I went to visit my mother after we were separated in displacement. I left heartbroken. Look what happened to us.
