Stargate AI, promising to eradicate cancer, mirrors "I Am Legend's" disastrous cure. The film's treatment, meant to combat cancer, led to humanity's downfall. This echoes fears that Stargate could similarly backfire, highlighting the dangers of overstepping nature's bounds, reminiscent of past medical misadventures.

To watch the original narrated video that this Visual Music Collage complements, click the link in this description: https://www.brighteon.com/9e05efc7-9d4d-4226-bed2-d69648083129

#StargateAI #CancerCureCaution #AIinMedicine #mRNAVaccines #IAmLegendWarning