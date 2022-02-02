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A New Virus Called Coward-19… Truck Fudeau #LetsGoCastreau
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564 views • February 02, 2022
#FreedomConvoy22 #FreedomConvoyCanada #ConvoyForFreedom2022 #TruckersForFreedom2022 #HonkHonk #CanadaTruckers #IStandWithTruckers #TruckerConvoy2022
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Connect with us on social media:
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Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Intro vid: Intro vid: Kid Rock Canadian trucker version don’t tell me how to live: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jc_mn8BLDTU
Pirate Train (Feat.Lucy) Lyric Video #crypto #ARRR #432hz
https://youtu.be/a-Ojloj3qE0
Buy Pirate Train on iTunes to get it to #1 on the Charts!: https://music.apple.com/gb/album/pirate-train-single/1605823491
Rob Mills - Enigmatico’s Twitter:
https://twitter.com/EnigmaticoMusic
Canadian Truckers Called a Cult by MSNBC Host
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/disgraceful-msnbc-host-calls-historic-canadian-trucker-convoy-cult-video/
Nazi Symbolism
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/just-wow-blackface-justin-trudeau-accuses-canadian-truckers-racism-accuses-using-nazi-symbolism/
Trudeau on Freedom, years before selling his soul:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1488162151202181120
Snipers on The Roof of Canadian Parliament Buildings: https://twitter.com/i/status/1487484300526297095
Of Course Fidel Castro is Justin Trudeau’s Dad
https://medium.com/@leibowitt/of-course-fidel-castro-is-justin-trudeaus-dad-nobody-has-debunked-anything-4db6fc8a9042
WATCH: Exclusive sit-down with Kyle Kemper, half brother and active critic of Justin Trudeau
https://rumble.com/vthgo8-watch-exclusive-sit-down-with-kyle-kemper-half-brother-and-active-critic-of.html
Pirate Train (Feat.Lucy) Lyric Video #crypto #ARRR #432hz
https://youtu.be/a-Ojloj3qE0
Buy Pirate Train on iTunes to get it to #1 on the Charts!: https://music.apple.com/gb/album/pirate-train-single/1605823491
Canadian Truckers Called a Cult by MSNBC Host
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/disgraceful-msnbc-host-calls-historic-canadian-trucker-convoy-cult-video/
Nazi Symbolism
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/just-wow-blackface-justin-trudeau-accuses-canadian-truckers-racism-accuses-using-nazi-symbolism/
Trudeau on Freedom, years before selling his soul:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1488162151202181120
Snipers on The Roof of Canadian Parliament Buildings: https://twitter.com/i/status/1487484300526297095
Of Course Fidel Castro is Justin Trudeau’s Dad
https://medium.com/@leibowitt/of-course-fidel-castro-is-justin-trudeaus-dad-nobody-has-debunked-anything-4db6fc8a9042
WATCH: Exclusive sit-down with Kyle Kemper, half brother and active critic of Justin Trudeau
https://rumble.com/vthgo8-watch-exclusive-sit-down-with-kyle-kemper-half-brother-and-active-critic-of.html
Anarchapulco link (https://dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco) (February 14th, Virtual and In person options)
Affiliate link https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate (Earn money with TDV!)
Telegram Public Channel | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Intro vid: Intro vid: Kid Rock Canadian trucker version don’t tell me how to live: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jc_mn8BLDTU
Pirate Train (Feat.Lucy) Lyric Video #crypto #ARRR #432hz
https://youtu.be/a-Ojloj3qE0
Buy Pirate Train on iTunes to get it to #1 on the Charts!: https://music.apple.com/gb/album/pirate-train-single/1605823491
Rob Mills - Enigmatico’s Twitter:
https://twitter.com/EnigmaticoMusic
Canadian Truckers Called a Cult by MSNBC Host
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/disgraceful-msnbc-host-calls-historic-canadian-trucker-convoy-cult-video/
Nazi Symbolism
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/just-wow-blackface-justin-trudeau-accuses-canadian-truckers-racism-accuses-using-nazi-symbolism/
Trudeau on Freedom, years before selling his soul:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1488162151202181120
Snipers on The Roof of Canadian Parliament Buildings: https://twitter.com/i/status/1487484300526297095
Of Course Fidel Castro is Justin Trudeau’s Dad
https://medium.com/@leibowitt/of-course-fidel-castro-is-justin-trudeaus-dad-nobody-has-debunked-anything-4db6fc8a9042
WATCH: Exclusive sit-down with Kyle Kemper, half brother and active critic of Justin Trudeau
https://rumble.com/vthgo8-watch-exclusive-sit-down-with-kyle-kemper-half-brother-and-active-critic-of.html
Pirate Train (Feat.Lucy) Lyric Video #crypto #ARRR #432hz
https://youtu.be/a-Ojloj3qE0
Buy Pirate Train on iTunes to get it to #1 on the Charts!: https://music.apple.com/gb/album/pirate-train-single/1605823491
Canadian Truckers Called a Cult by MSNBC Host
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/disgraceful-msnbc-host-calls-historic-canadian-trucker-convoy-cult-video/
Nazi Symbolism
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/just-wow-blackface-justin-trudeau-accuses-canadian-truckers-racism-accuses-using-nazi-symbolism/
Trudeau on Freedom, years before selling his soul:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1488162151202181120
Snipers on The Roof of Canadian Parliament Buildings: https://twitter.com/i/status/1487484300526297095
Of Course Fidel Castro is Justin Trudeau’s Dad
https://medium.com/@leibowitt/of-course-fidel-castro-is-justin-trudeaus-dad-nobody-has-debunked-anything-4db6fc8a9042
WATCH: Exclusive sit-down with Kyle Kemper, half brother and active critic of Justin Trudeau
https://rumble.com/vthgo8-watch-exclusive-sit-down-with-kyle-kemper-half-brother-and-active-critic-of.html
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