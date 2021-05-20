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Government Tells Health Care Workers Covid Vaccines Are Deadly, But Withholds Same Information From Public! - FULL SHOW 5/19/21
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120 views • May 20, 2021
Horrifying government advisory warns that a toxic substance linked to cancer, infertility and death is in the Covid vaccine! Spread the word & watch this explosive edition of The Alex Jones Show to help stop the globalist takeover!
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