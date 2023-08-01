General Flynn | The Administer That Is Running The White House Is Not Joe Biden.





This clip is from Clay Clark's Thrivetime Show:

The ReAwakening versus The Great Reset









Social Credit Score | Are Social Credit Scores Already Here? "Right Now You Can Sweep the Data Up from Your Automobile Driving, You Can Sweep Up Your Social Media Usage & Based Upon That Decide How to Make a Loan." - Gary Gensler





READ HR-2640 HERE: https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/2640