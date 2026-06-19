Alex Jones Live - This Is A 3 Party Deal, The US, Iran, & Israel- But The Wildcard, As Always, Is The Netanyahu Government - Brandon Weichert - 6-18-2026

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"The Problem Is That This Is A 3 Party Deal- The US, Iran, & Israel- But The Wildcard Is Always The Netanyahu Government!" Renowned Geopolitical Expert & Author of Four Bestselling National Security Books, Brandon Weichert, Raises Alarm On The Neocon Response To Trump’s Deal With Iran & Warns That The US Will Be Sucked Back Into The War After The Midterms! "They're Fanatics! The Islamic Republic & The Zionists Are Crazy! There's Something About That Part Of The World Where You Have The 2 Sides Of The Extremes, And We're Stuck In The Middle!" THIS IS A MUST-WATCH/SHARE INTERVIEW!