© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
News Retrospective
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • March 19, 2021
It might be valuable to take a look back at the news that was happening one year ago today. To assess and appraise it. To see where we were and from where we've come. And to possibly see where this trajectory of events might cause us to go in the future.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.