SMO ICE coming to Minnesota soon?

BREAKING: UN General Assembly Declares Israel’s Occupation of Syria’s Golan Heights Illegal

The UNGA has passed a resolution (123–7, with 41 abstentions) reaffirming that Israel’s 58-year occupation, and 1981 annexation attempt,of Syria’s Golan Heights has no legal validity under international law.

Only Israel, the US, and five states opposed the measure.

The resolution:

• Reaffirms that the Golan is Syrian territory under international law

• Declares Israel’s control “null and void”

• Demands full withdrawal to the pre-1967 lines

• Calls for renewed peace talks on the Syrian and Lebanese tracks

This vote lands at a time of rapidly rising tensions along the Golan frontier, just days after Israel’s cross-border raid near Beit Jin triggered a regional scramble to prevent escalation.

The UN position remains unchanged: the Golan Heights is occupied Syrian land.