© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SMO ICE coming to Minnesota?
Adding, post from early AM, US time:
BREAKING: UN General Assembly Declares Israel’s Occupation of Syria’s Golan Heights Illegal
The UNGA has passed a resolution (123–7, with 41 abstentions) reaffirming that Israel’s 58-year occupation, and 1981 annexation attempt,of Syria’s Golan Heights has no legal validity under international law.
Only Israel, the US, and five states opposed the measure.
The resolution:
• Reaffirms that the Golan is Syrian territory under international law
• Declares Israel’s control “null and void”
• Demands full withdrawal to the pre-1967 lines
• Calls for renewed peace talks on the Syrian and Lebanese tracks
This vote lands at a time of rapidly rising tensions along the Golan frontier, just days after Israel’s cross-border raid near Beit Jin triggered a regional scramble to prevent escalation.
The UN position remains unchanged: the Golan Heights is occupied Syrian land.