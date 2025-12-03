BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SMO ICE coming to Minnesota soon?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 1 day ago

SMO ICE coming to Minnesota?

Adding, post from early AM, US time:

BREAKING: UN General Assembly Declares Israel’s Occupation of Syria’s Golan Heights Illegal

The UNGA has passed a resolution (123–7, with 41 abstentions) reaffirming that Israel’s 58-year occupation, and 1981 annexation attempt,of Syria’s Golan Heights has no legal validity under international law.

Only Israel, the US, and five states opposed the measure.

The resolution:

• Reaffirms that the Golan is Syrian territory under international law

• Declares Israel’s control “null and void”

• Demands full withdrawal to the pre-1967 lines

• Calls for renewed peace talks on the Syrian and Lebanese tracks

This vote lands at a time of rapidly rising tensions along the Golan frontier, just days after Israel’s cross-border raid near Beit Jin triggered a regional scramble to prevent escalation.

The UN position remains unchanged: the Golan Heights is occupied Syrian land.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy