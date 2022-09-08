Is America Going to Have the Wherewithal and the Strength to say 'No more' to Boosters?

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ils58cc
09/04/2022 During his interview by Alex Jones, Dr. McCullough pointed out that the daily COVID Vaccine doses administered shows that people have lost interest in these untested products. But as the U.S. government has drained the treasury to buy enough boosters for the entire country, will the people have the wherewithal and the strength to say “no more”?