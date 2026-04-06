WW3 Update, and Three Babylons of the Bible

WW3 Update April 2026

The Russia-Ukraine was was a project of the Jews/Neocons. The Jew Zelensky and Jews in the State Department ran the con. Zelensky entices Russia to attack Ukraine in order to protect ethnic Russians. Zelensky ran on a pro-peace platform (like Trump) and immediately shifted to war (like Trump) against Russia.

The Iran war, per Trump and Rubio, was initiated by the Jews/Israel because they said “we are going, you better join us.” So Trump did. A war of choice initiated and supported by the Jews and their allies Trump, Rubio, Hegseth and the heretical Judeo-Christian movement in the United States.

Russia and China support Iran.The United States supports Israel and the Ukraine.

Every country in the Middle-East is getting bombed.Pakistan offers Nukes to Iran.

Russia and China provide intelligence to Iran.

North Koreas sends troops to fight for the Russians.

The UK sends troops, intel, and equipment to fight Russians in Ukraine.

Iran provides drones to Russia.

NATO has collapsed — that was a long time coming.

The War with IRAN revealed its bankruptcy, it was not the cause.

Calling Trump “deranged” is not too strong of a characterization at this point.

Declaring “Allah is Great!” on Easter Sunday? WTF?

He campaigned on peace and started a major war.

He campaigned against the Pedo-Files, and now is protects the Pedos.

He campaigned on mass deportations, but that hasn’t gone anywhere.

He campaigned against the “deep state,” but has declined to execute.

Was Trump a better choice that Harris-Walz? Yes.

Do the anti-Christ Jews still rule? Yes.

Does America look a lot like Babylon the Great? Yes.

Will it have the same ending as Nebuchadnezzar’s Babylon? Yes

Was the original Babel (The Tower of Babel) an anti-Christ movement? Yes.

WW3 is already here.

CW2 is coming — America has no shared identity any more.

It is only going to get worse.

There is no MAGA. There is no AF.

There is Christ is King, everyone else is an imposter.





Three Babylons of the Bible:

There are three Babylons in the Bible

1) Babel of the Tower of Babel, which God destroyed.

2) Babylon of Nebuchadnezzar, which God destroyed.

3) Babylon the Great — which God destroys.

The United States bears the aura of these Babylons:





• It is multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, multi-religious

• It is exceedingly powerful in the military realm.

• It is extraordinarily prosperous — rich.

• It erects false idols and says “we are all Americans.”

• Exceeding these attributes is America’s arrogance.





Jesus Christ hates arrogance.

Read Jeremiah 50 and 51 to see the destruction of all Babylons.

Then read the Revelation 17 and 18 and note the parallels.

“Repay her according to her work; according to all that she has done, so do to her. For she has become arrogant against the Lord, against the Holy One of Israel.” Jeremiah 50:29

“Fallen, fallen is Babylon the great! She has become a dwelling place of demons and a prison of every unclean spirit.” Rev 18:2

Fritz Berggren

www.bloodandfaith.com

















Fritz Berggren





www.bloodandfaith.com