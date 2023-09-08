Maria Zeee: A.I. Artificial Intelligence Agenda 2045 EXPOSED-Part 2

Maria Zeee takes us through a world-first exposé on UN100, Agenda 2045 and what the globalists are referring to as "The Age of Global Enlightenment" - a known Luciferian term. In Part 2 of this 4-Part series, Maria decodes the book that is guiding the globalists through the next stage of their totalitarian reign with with AI at the helm in what can only be described as the AI Apocalypse. Stay tuned for Part 3 next week!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.