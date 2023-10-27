Breitbart | Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy Federal Office Building on Capitol Hill
Footage from Wednesday by IfNotNow, an American-Jewish organization that supports Palestine, shows members of the organization occupying and staging a sit-in in the Raymond House Office Building in Washington, DC. Protesters demanded that prominent Democrat senators Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders, as well as representatives Hakeem Jeffries and Katherine Clark act for an Israeli ceasefire in Gaza.
