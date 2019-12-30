The Epistle of Paul to Titus

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" Unto the pure all things are pure: but unto them that are defiled and unbelieving is nothing pure; but even their mind and conscience is defiled.
They profess that they know God; but in works they deny him, being abominable, and disobedient, and unto every good work reprobate." Titus 1:15-16
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