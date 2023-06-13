'Having read that FBI document, it is damning': Rep. Byron Donalds

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Rep. Byron Donalds comments on reading the FBI document relating to Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, the funneling of money between the Bidens and shell companies, and more on NEWSMAX's Eric Bolling The Balance.
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