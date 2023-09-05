Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Reckoning
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
57 Subscribers
0 views
Published Yesterday

May 23rd, 2021

Pastor Dean Odle warns us that there will be another biological weapon in the near future and urges us to obey Christ; are you truly a disciple of God's word? To believe in God means that we obey Him and take ownership of our spiritual responsibilities as described in the parable of the talents. Do not toe close to the spiritual edge!

Belief = OBEY


Subscribe to my campaign channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmh0C-1XAyvthMXQB3wt_Fg


Video shown in service:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssTk26BqJoU

Keywords
jesus christbeliefobediencedean odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket