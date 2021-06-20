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Mother from USSR Destroys critical race theory, "equity" and "wokeness" and "fairness"
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60 views • June 20, 2021
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https://youtu.be/hs70QLpBBvo
I have a very decent and good friend from Russia who told me years ago..I came here to ESCAPE Communism and now you find it here with Communist Cuomo and Murphy
same who installed Saint hitler.Mao,Stalin,Bush,Obama etc
https://youtu.be/hs70QLpBBvo
I have a very decent and good friend from Russia who told me years ago..I came here to ESCAPE Communism and now you find it here with Communist Cuomo and Murphy
same who installed Saint hitler.Mao,Stalin,Bush,Obama etc
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