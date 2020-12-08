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100 Years Later -> Masks & Shutdowns Are Here AGAIN - Covid-19 is The Spanish Flu 2.0 With Their Own Fauci! {MIRROR}
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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60 views • December 08, 2020
I hadn't seen these pictures before. I had thought the Spanish Flu was a real epidemic. Not so! There is so much corruption going on it's staggering.

Fauci is a proven liar and judenrat: https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexknapp/2020/04/28/the-dr-fauci-of-the-1918-spanish-flu/?sh=26fc9bee3547

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nano technologyspanish flucovid 19how to protect yourselfextraterrestrials and coronavirus5g and covidbacterial pneumonia5g roll out in wuhanvirus has shut down cities1918 pandemic1920 epidemicthe virus1920 spanish flu killed a million peoplespanish flu hoaxmasks cause bacterial pneumonia
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