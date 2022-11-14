timtruth Tricked Into Consent Empty Hospitals, Fake Stats & Mandated Poison DON'T GET FOOLED AGAIN

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timtruth Tricked Into Consent Empty Hospitals, Fake Stats & Mandated Poison DON'T GET FOOLED AGAINTim Truthhttps://rumble.com/v1tyihq-tricked-into-consent-empty-hospitals-fake-stats-and-mandated-poison-dont-ge.html
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/tricked-into-consent:a?lc=97c9007dfa65252a45c03853360544d39c113c1368020c32cfef3a848346c1d5
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GrK2rHoHvyOc/
Tricked Into Consent: Empty Hospitals, Fake Stats & Mandated Poison: DON'T GET FOOLED AGAIN!