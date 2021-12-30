The Irish Are Resisting COVID-1984

As Thomas Paine once said, "these are the times that try men's souls." Nothing's guaranteed. Nothing's certain. But we must not let the Machine of the New World Order grind on. We must oppose it with all the moral force we own. We must act with quiet courage to confront a vicious tyrannical system that's destroying life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness throughout the world. Unfortunately, it is we Americans who must now put our lives on the line to oppose it, for we are the only people left on earth who still possess the means to do so. Having already disarmed, raped, and exploited every other country on earth, the Machine now stands before our nation; naked, ugly, and unashamed, taunting us like a bully which can't be avoided; a bully that must be stopped. Let your life be a counter friction to stop the Machine.