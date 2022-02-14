© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Patriot Hour: Trump Was Right [Many Wrong] [13.02.2022]
Follow
3
Share
Report
80 views • February 14, 2022
Mike: 'Welcome To The Final Chapter Of What's Coming. Enjoy...'
Me: I wanna see it before I believe it, it's all rigged and Satanic korrupt. Remember Trump was on the Epstein Flylist... Is Mike Naive or is he just 'hoping' for the best?
- 77lisamacki, 19 hours ago:
Treason at the highest levels, worldwide. Crimes against humanity done by Klaus Schwab of the (wef), Bill Gates, Henry Kissinger, Warren Buffett, George Soros, fraud Fauci and many other [DS] players for the globalist evil nwo campaign to depopulate the world by billions of people. The experimental jabs by big pharma is just a part of their evil agenda. Bring on Nuremburg 2.0 against these criminals. "Everything done by the cabal and these globalists all connects together." *Evil* people.
Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 ID: 518aba No.11621106 ??
Nov 13 2020 00:20:55 (EST)
Durham.
Q
https://www.qanon.pub/
--
4952
13-Nov-2020 6:20:55 AM CET
8kun/qresearch11621106
Durham.
Q
https://qposts.online/
The Patriot Hour
Published February 13, 2022
1,047 Views
https://rumble.com/vuulj2-trump-was-right-many-wrong.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
Me: I wanna see it before I believe it, it's all rigged and Satanic korrupt. Remember Trump was on the Epstein Flylist... Is Mike Naive or is he just 'hoping' for the best?
- 77lisamacki, 19 hours ago:
Treason at the highest levels, worldwide. Crimes against humanity done by Klaus Schwab of the (wef), Bill Gates, Henry Kissinger, Warren Buffett, George Soros, fraud Fauci and many other [DS] players for the globalist evil nwo campaign to depopulate the world by billions of people. The experimental jabs by big pharma is just a part of their evil agenda. Bring on Nuremburg 2.0 against these criminals. "Everything done by the cabal and these globalists all connects together." *Evil* people.
Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 ID: 518aba No.11621106 ??
Nov 13 2020 00:20:55 (EST)
Durham.
Q
https://www.qanon.pub/
--
4952
13-Nov-2020 6:20:55 AM CET
8kun/qresearch11621106
Durham.
Q
https://qposts.online/
The Patriot Hour
Published February 13, 2022
1,047 Views
https://rumble.com/vuulj2-trump-was-right-many-wrong.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.