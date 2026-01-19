BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
1.19.26 THE TIPPING POINT with Scott McKay & Erik Holt | Silence Was Not an Option, Proof of CO Election Fraud
The Patriot Streetfighter
The Patriot StreetfighterCheckmark Icon
4092 followers
31 views • 1 day ago

On The Tipping Point with Scott McKay, Patriot Streetfighter, Colorado election whistleblower Erik Holt speaks out about what he witnessed inside Colorado’s election system and why he chose accountability over compliance.


This episode examines election integrity, the pressure to stay silent, and what happens when ordinary citizens are forced to choose between obedience and conscience. Holt’s decision to come forward raises serious questions about transparency, courage, and the cost of telling the truth in a system that depends on trust.


When institutions fail, silence is no longer neutral. It becomes a choice.

__________________

SHOW ERIK SOME SUPPORT:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/free-speech-retaliation-and-the-cost-of-integrity

____________________

