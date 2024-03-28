COLUMBUS NM RAID DAY MEMORIAL ADDRESS BY MSGT DARREL NASH

When Gen. Pancho Villa and his Villistas raided and slaughtered 18 innocent Americans in the town of Columbus, NM on March 9, 1916, it began the Punitive Expedition, led by Gen. Blackjack Pershing. During that 11 month campaign to capture and/or kill Villa, the famous Buffalo Soldiers once again showed their unparalleled combat skills and bravery by winning several battles against the Villista troops, who greatly outnumbered them. Sgt. Nash remembered these brave soldiers in his 10-minute-long memorial speech, which is presented here for your appreciation. Nash is an Army Historian and Retired Buffalo Soldier from Seattle, WA.

