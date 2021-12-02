Silent War Ep. 6138: Vax Pushed Despite Deaths, CIA+Maxwell+Epstein Raped Small Children, Vax=8% Abortion

In this episode of The Silent War-Secretary of Defense Sends out Memo to Force Full Vaccination of All Members of the Armed Forces Under DoD Authority.Forgotten Monument to Dead Orphans from Fauci’s Torturous and Deadly AIDS Testing Is Located in New York State.The DOJ Is Trying to Stop Funding for Attorneys and Cripple the Defense of J6 Defendants.Fauci Calls for Testing of All People Coming into the Country — Except Illegal Border Crossers.Austria and Greece to Fine Citizens Who Refuse to Get Vaccinated.Nikki Fried, Florida’s Corrupt Commissioner of Agriculture, is Behind Attack on Sidney Powell’s Non-profit.Ghislaine Maxwell Joined In Sexual Encounters With Epstein, Accuser Testifies.As ordered by the courts the FDA must release the data it based it's EUA for the Pfizer shot. The FDA requested the courts to keep this information confidential for no less than 55 YEARS!!EIGHT PERCENT of women spontaneously aborted.A new report from the Lancet shows recent data shows that vaxxed people are spreading and contracting more seriously than the unvaxxed—that’s the Oh sh*t! moment in all this.Kamala Stopped FBI From Monitoring Black Supremacists Like Waukesha KillerDeclassified CIA IG Documents reveal that the CIA raped children and got away with it.80 House Republicans Vote to Fund Federal Vaccine Database to Spy on Americans.Two Years and 5.2 Million Deaths Later Chinese Doctors Admit They Have the Antibody That Can Neutralize All Strains of COVID.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat