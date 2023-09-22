Bombshell FOIA Request Shows White House and CDC Knew Vax was Killing People

Almost all the top officials in the Biden administration received information telling them the vaccine was extremely dangerous. They all became aware that blood clots and myocarditis were killing people due to the jab and they covered it up.





Video Sources:

Bannon’s War Room - Naomi Wolf Joins WarRoom To Drop Bombshell Report Over FOIA Request Findings

https://rumble.com/v3jp3v6-naomi-wolf-joins-warroom-to-drop-bombshell-report-over-foia-request-finding.html

