Bombshell FOIA Request Shows White House and CDC Knew Vax was Killing People
Almost all the top officials in the Biden administration received information telling them the vaccine was extremely dangerous. They all became aware that blood clots and myocarditis were killing people due to the jab and they covered it up.  


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.  

Video Sources:

Bannon’s War Room - Naomi Wolf Joins WarRoom To Drop Bombshell Report Over FOIA Request Findings

https://rumble.com/v3jp3v6-naomi-wolf-joins-warroom-to-drop-bombshell-report-over-foia-request-finding.html

