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Abortion Clinic Worker Encourages Client To Flush Baby Down The Toilet
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142 views • September 11, 2019
Shocking undercover footage reveals the depth of depravity within planned parenthood as a worker tells a client when talking about her baby to simply "flush it" down a toilet.
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