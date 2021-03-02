© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Microscopic photos of US currency. Amazingly disturbing
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
213 views • March 02, 2021
Best viewed in a smaller window , the photos are about the size of a postage stamp. After all they are microscopic. Fascinating if you look carefully. The Devils in the details.
www.darksideofmoney.com
www.darksideofmoney.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.