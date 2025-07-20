@jonathankleck4384‬

Traveling in a fried-out Kombi

On a hippie trail, head full of zombie

I met a strange lady, she made me nervous

She took me in and gave me breakfast

And she said





[Chorus]

"Do you come from a land down under?

Where women glow and men plunder

Can't you hear, can't you hear the thunder?

You better run, you better take cover"





[Verse 2]

Buyin' bread from a man in Brussels

He was six-foot-four and full of muscle

I said, "Do you speak-a my language?"

He just smiled and gave me a Vegemite sandwich

And he said





[Chorus]

"I come from a land down under

Where beer does flow and men chunder

Can't you hear, can't you hear the thunder?

You better run, you better take cover", yeah





[Instrumental Break]





[Verse 3]

Lyin' in a den in Bombay

With a slack jaw, and not much to say

I said to the man, "Are you trying to tempt me?

Because I come from the land of plenty"

And he said





[Chorus]

"Oh, do you come from a land down under?" Oh yeah, yeah

"Where women glow and men plunder

Can't you hear, can't you hear the thunder? Oh

You better run, you better take cover"

'Cause we are living in a land down under

Where women glow and men plunder

(Yeah, thunder, thunder) Can't you hear, can't you hear the thunder?

You better, better run, you better take cover

Living in a land down under

Where women glow and men plunder

Can't you hear, can't you hear the thunder? Oh, yeah

You better run, you better take cover

We are living in a land down under, yeah, yeah

Where women glow and men plunder

(Can you, can you hear the thunder?) Can't you hear, can't you hear the thunder?

You better run, you better take cover

Living in a land down under (Living in a land down under)

Where women glow and men plunder

(Oh, hear) Can't you hear, can't you hear the thunder?

********************************

Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:

Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

NEW - J Kleck Short videos channel: https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire/videos

*************************

To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/