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Video: Biden Collapses Three Times
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170 views • March 20, 2021
Mar 19, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones discusses the karmic backlash from Joe Biden and The Media making fun of Trump walking carefully down a wet ramp during the 2020 POTUS campaign, to today where the installed president tripped three times and fell to his knees while walking up the steps of Air Force One.
https://banned.video/watch?id=60553c7de261c952629605d3
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones discusses the karmic backlash from Joe Biden and The Media making fun of Trump walking carefully down a wet ramp during the 2020 POTUS campaign, to today where the installed president tripped three times and fell to his knees while walking up the steps of Air Force One.
https://banned.video/watch?id=60553c7de261c952629605d3
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