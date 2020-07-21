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The hidden truth about Chlorine dioxide and how it cures in just hours !
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770 views • July 21, 2020
Jim Humble FOUND THE CURE for most disease in 2008 and since then has been shut out for this initiatve and ridiculed. This is the video to prove that what he did withe Red Cross in Africa to cure 154 Malaria patients was covered up.
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