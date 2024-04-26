Create New Account
Land of the Free? and Lies We're Told
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Land of the Free...  

but we stole this land from the Native American's and killed off most of them.

Students at US Universities in recent protests.

I remember watching the Kent State shootings of anti-war protesters on TV news, that killed 4 and wounded 9, that day, May 4, 1970. 

