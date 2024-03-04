Callum Smiles, The Journalist That’s Upsetting Davos

Web: https://thefrontline.army



We’ve all seen him and all cheered him round the streets of Davos as he taunts the Davos Demons in his own inimitable interview stylee. It may seem trivial but its not! The reactive silence of these monsters to Callum’s particular method of questioning tells a story in itself. In some ways he brings humour to this human catastrophe and who doesn’t want to buy the man who ridiculed Greta and Bourla a beer or three.

