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Effort To Recall California Governor Newsom Reaches 870,000
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42 views • December 25, 2020
Mike Netter, an organizer of the RecallGavin2020.com recall petition, says the campaign has now reached 870,000 signatures.
They need a total of 1,500,000 signatures to trigger a recall election of Gavin Newsom.
https://recallgavin2020.com/
The deadline is March 10, 2021.
Everywhere you look, the failures of Governor Newsom are obvious and appalling to everyone. For this reason, the Recall Gavin 2020 campaign is not conservative or liberal, or right or left, or Republican or Democrat. This is a mass uprising.
Our Recall Gavin campaign is building a grassroots organization with over 80,000 California voters already signed up as volunteers to sign and circulate recall petitions. That number is growing every week. And this is just the beginning.
Are you tired of being locked up, unable to make a living, at the same time as California’s prisons are being emptied? Do you wonder why Gavin Newsom’s cronies are building “supportive housing” for the homeless at a cost of over a half-million dollars per unit, instead of just getting them help in less expensive facilities? Then join the Recall Gavin 2020 movement.
They need a total of 1,500,000 signatures to trigger a recall election of Gavin Newsom.
https://recallgavin2020.com/
The deadline is March 10, 2021.
Everywhere you look, the failures of Governor Newsom are obvious and appalling to everyone. For this reason, the Recall Gavin 2020 campaign is not conservative or liberal, or right or left, or Republican or Democrat. This is a mass uprising.
Our Recall Gavin campaign is building a grassroots organization with over 80,000 California voters already signed up as volunteers to sign and circulate recall petitions. That number is growing every week. And this is just the beginning.
Are you tired of being locked up, unable to make a living, at the same time as California’s prisons are being emptied? Do you wonder why Gavin Newsom’s cronies are building “supportive housing” for the homeless at a cost of over a half-million dollars per unit, instead of just getting them help in less expensive facilities? Then join the Recall Gavin 2020 movement.
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